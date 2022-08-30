Azerbaijan represented by national pavilion at Teknofest-2022 in Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The official opening ceremony of Teknofest -2022 aviation, space and technology festival took place in the Turkish city of Samsun on August 30, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan is represented at the festival by a 300-square-meter national pavilion organized by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

A total of 16 Azerbaijani teams, who are the winners of Teknofest Azerbaijan are participating in the festival.

The delegation of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport headed by Deputy Minister Rovshan Rustamov is attending the event.

The national pavilion presents an AR (Augmented Reality) stand, a TRIFT – VR simulator (Virtual Reality), an AR Drone Racing simulator, and a presentation of Smart Karabakh. Visitors are also provided with a VR video tour to Shusha city, the pearl of Karabakh, using the VR 360 Shusha view binoculars.

The festival will last until September 4.

Teknofest has been held annually since 2018 with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3), in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

Teknofest was held for the first time outside Türkiye in Azerbaijan. Within the framework of the festival, three international events and eight technological competitions were organized.