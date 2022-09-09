Azerbaijan commissions radio and television station in Lachin - ministry (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 17:27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. A radio and television station has been commissioned in Lachin, Trend reports via Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

"As part of the reconstruction of the radio-television broadcasting network in the liberated territories, a radio-television station was launched in Lachin. For this purpose, a 20-meter tower and a technical task were involved. As a result, eight TV channels (AzTV, Culture, Sport Azerbaijan, Public TV, Azad Azerbaijan, Khazar, CBC, Real) were broadcast, as well as Azerbaijani radio in the villages of Shusha and Gubadli districts nearby to Lachin," the ministry said.