Most hacker attacks successfully prevented in Azerbaijan – Special Communication, Information Security Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The Azerbaijani internet sector is most exposed to distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, used by hackers to make a computer or website unavailable, Chief Information Security Officer of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan Tural Mammadov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, most of these cyber attacks were successfully prevented.

"The advanced technology allows us to almost completely repel cyber threats, while the use of VPN impedes the protection of the Azerbaijani internet user," Mammadov said.

Furthermore, Mammadov noted that the Azerbaijani ban of the TikTok social media platform is related to the network's special algorithms for the rapid distribution of content.