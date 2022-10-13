Azerbaijani Electronic Security Service working to boost human resources on cybersecurity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Azerbaijan’s Electronic Security Service is working to increase human resources in the field of cybersecurity, Trend reports on October 13 via the service.

According to the service, it regularly analyzes the overall cybersecurity situation in the country, monitors information resources and systems, investigates requests from citizens and private organizations, and provides them with appropriate support.

"Besides, we inform about current cyber threats and train citizens, private and other organizations to combat cyber threats. An agreement was reached with the Azerbaijan Information and Communication Technologies Industry Association on joint cooperation in the field of cybersecurity," added the service.