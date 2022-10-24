Azerbaijan and Pakistan sign memorandum of cooperation in space field (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Azercosmos Space Agency of Azerbaijan and SUPARCO Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission signed memorandum of understanding, Trend reports via Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, memorandum provides for cooperation on various directions in this area.

"These joint activities in space science, technologies, decisions, capacity building and exchange of experience," the ministry said.

Chairman of the Board at Azercosmos national space agency Samaddin Asadov noted that memorandum is important in terms of improving space services, further expanding the space program, including the development of spatial information between the two countries.

In his turn, Chairman of SUPARCO Amer Nadeem stressed that this memorandum will create broad opportunities for joint activities in the name of successful development and future of the country.