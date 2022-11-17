Azerbaijan talks annual IT-specialist training within "Technest" project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport aims to train about 3000 students annually majoring in information technology within the "Technest" project, Trend reports citing Rashad Nabiyev, the Minister of Digital Development and Transport.

"The coronavirus pandemic illustrated the necessity of developing knowledge in the field of information technology. In accordance with this, the ministry faces several tasks, including the upgrade of the virtual space infrastructure. In our opinion, people may also increase their knowledge outside of secondary or higher education," he said.

"If someone has potential, he can receive new knowledge regardless of the stage of life. Within the "Technest" project, we aim to release annually about 3000 students majoring in information technology to the labor market," he added.