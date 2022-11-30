Azerbaijan, US can cooperate in developing cybersecurity solutions - Horizon Advisory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan and the US could cooperate in developing cybersecurity solutions, co-founder of Horizon Advisory independent consulting company, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies Emily de La Bruyère said on November 30 at a briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

"There are great opportunities for cooperation in the field of cybersecurity. The US can share its best practices," she said.

Emily de La Bruyère believes that one of the great things about cybersecurity is that it is easy to cooperate.

" I think there's an opportunity in cyber cooperation, training, education, exchanges, cooperation on that. There's an opportunity for mutual investment in developing new solutions. There's going to be an enormous demand for solutions to the problems in cybersecurity. I think that there's already cooperation in place between Azerbaijan and Israel in cybersecurity. Israel and the US cooperate in cybersecurity and that could be grounds for greater partnership in that direction, too. There are best practices that are incredibly easy to share," she added.