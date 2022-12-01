Azercosmos forecasts increase in revenues from satellite technology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. In the coming years, Azercosmos OJSC forecasts an increase in revenues from satellite technology, Azercosmos Board Chairman Samaddin Asadov told reporters, Trend reports.

"The export revenues of Azercosmos come from more than 300 clients from more than 40 countries. In general, revenues from satellite services can both decrease and grow during a year. This matter is related to global economic activity, hence, it is connected not only with Azerbaijan or its regions. In the coming years, we expect an increase in revenues from satellite technology," he noted.