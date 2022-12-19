Azerbaijan has serious shortage of specialists in ICT field - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. There is a serious shortage of specialists in the field of ICT in Azerbaijan, said Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Farid Akhmedov at today's session of the Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

He noted that in some areas, in particular, in the fields of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, serious shortages of human resources are observed.

"There is a need to prepare specialists in these areas. This problem is observed not only in Azerbaijan, but all over the world. In a country such as the US, there is also a serious shortage of specialists. Our goal is to train specialists in the ICT sector and to create competitive products," he said.