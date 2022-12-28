Iran welcomes foreign satellite internet providers work in country, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Iran welcomes world satellite internet providers to work in in the country, Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Isa Zarepour told reporters after the meeting of Cabinet of Iran in Tehran on December 28, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

The minister emphasized that according to international laws, each satellite internet provider must accept the rules of the country it is looking to work in.

“Currently, 2-3 operators such as Starlink, Oneweb, etc., which provide internet services via satellite, operate in Iran’s villages in order to start providing internet there," Zarepour added.

According to Zarepour, there are about 3,000 villages in Iran that are not connected to the internet. The mentioned work can help solve this problem.

On December 27, the head of "Space X" Elon Musk announced that the space company is close to activating 100 "Starlink" satellites in Iran at the same time.

