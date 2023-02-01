Azercell's Call Center received more than three million inquiries in 2022

Adhering to its strategic goal of "Easing connectivity, empowering lives", "Azercell Telecom" LLC is pleased to serve its subscribers through various service channels to ensure a prompt and effective response and accessibility for its customers. In 2022, Azercell's Call Center received more than 3 million calls, with the Average Response Time (ART) being about 2.5 minutes. The majority of inquiries were related to Internet packages, number operations, information on tariffs and campaigns, balance, and payment issues.

The number of queries received through Online Customer Services in 2022 exceeded 1 million. It is worth mentioning that Azercell was the first company in Azerbaijan to introduce online customer service more than ten years ago.

In addition, nearly 300,000 requests were addressed to Azercell via the Company's official Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Linkedin pages.

"Kabinetim" is another innovative solution introduced by "Azercell Telecom" LLC for handling customer inquiries. Azercell subscribers can use this application to contact customer support via online chat in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English, connect to many services, and get response to their queries.

Azercell's Call Center which operates 24/7, can be contacted by dialing short number *1111, as well as landline numbers 012-4904949 for prepaid and 012-4905252 for postpaid line subscribers.