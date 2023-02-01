5G from the fastest network in Azerbaijan!

Bakcell launched the 5G technology. Currently, the company’s 5G network, operating in test mode, is available at several locations of Baku - the Fountain Square, Khagani Garden (Molokan Garden) and “Deniz Mall” shopping center.

5G technology from the fastest mobile network of Azerbaijan can be used by owners of Huawei, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Poco and Vivo smartphones.

Bakcell also offers 5 GB of free traffic as a gift to its subscribers who use the 5G technology. Owners of the above mentioned mobile devices should dial *501*1# on their phone while in 5G-enabled areas. If the subscriber's device supports the 5G technology, 5 GB of free 5G traffic will be loaded to the balance of mobile number. This traffic can be used in 5G trial areas in the course of 1 hour.

Visit 5g.bakcell.com for more detailed information.

