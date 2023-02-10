Azerbaijan's Azercosmos reveals its total revenues since 2013

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The total revenues of Azerbaijan's Azercosmos OJSC equaled 500 million manat ($294.1 million), said Deputy Chairman of the Azercosmos Dunay Badirkhanov during a media tour dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the launch of the AzerSpace-1 satellite, Trend reports.

According to him, as many as 90 percent of the mentioned revenues were gained via the export of services.

"Azercosmos currently provides services to 182 local and international clients in 42 countries," he said.

The deputy chairman noted that in the near future, it is planned to maintain the growth dynamics of the revenues through the satellite's resources.

Azerbaijani Azercosmos' OJSC income from the export of satellite and telecommunication services amounted to $26.6 million in 2022.