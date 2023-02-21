CityNet has opened new customer service centers (PHOTO)

Distinguished by high-speed internet and quality TV service provided to its subscribers, the internet provider CityNet has opened its new customer service centers with a new design and the latest standards.

CityNet always adheres to the principle of customer centricity in its activity. Therefore, the company has opened new customer service centers to get closer to subscribers, ensure convenience, and improve service quality.

The new customer service centers provide sales, technical support, and other functions that make communication with customers more efficient and accessible. Designed in line with the company's brand guidelines, these customer centers allow to provide a superior service experience.

Customers may benefit from the opportunities offered by CityNet at four following service centers located at 559A Bakhtiyar Vahabzade str. (Elmlər Akademiyası service center); 92A Hasan Bey Zardabi Ave. (Melissa park service center), 180 Aliaga Vahid str. (Masazır service center) and 13 Sabit Orucov street (Khatai service center).

CityNet is a constantly growing internet provider that offers high-speed fixed internet, home phone service and digital TV (more than 240 TV channels, including 40 HD channels) service. Installation service is provided to subscribers within 24 hours. Please feel free to dial *1177 and (012) 5377777 or check company’s website for further information about the terms of connection, new and existing tariffs, campaigns, as well as technical support. Subscribers can check the availability of the service at any address on the company's website or by contacting customer services. For more information, please visit www.citynet.az.