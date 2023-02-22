Azerbaijani Electronic Security Service appoints new acting director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The acting director of the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan has been appointed, Trend reports via the service.

According to the service, this duty was entrusted to its deputy head Samir Rasulov.

The Electronic Security Center under the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies (now Ministry of Digital Development and Transport ) was established pursuant to the 5th part of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan № 708, dated September 26, 2012.

By the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on additional measures to improve management in the transport, communications, and high technologies field, dated January 12, 2018, the Center was included in the structure of the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies as the Electronic Security Service.

The service coordinates the activity of entities of information infrastructure in the area of cyber security, collects and analyzes information about cyber-attacks, trespassing, malicious computer programs directed against the security of information systems and networks, computer equipment and their software, local and corporate information systems and resources from users, manufacturers of software and technical equipment, analogical structures in foreign countries and other sources.

Previously, Shahin Aliyev was the service’s director.