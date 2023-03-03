Azerbaijan sees significant growth in average speed of broadband internet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The average speed of fixed broadband internet has increased by 50 percent compared to last year in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

The ministry emphasized that this result was achieved thanks to investments in updating the internet infrastructure in our country.

"As a result of the increase, the average internet speed in January of this year amounted to 26.3 Mbps. In the same period last year, the speed was 17.5 Mbps. The measurements were carried out on the basis of the world-famous methodology Speedtest Global Index by Ookla," the ministry said.

Work is underway to provide access to high-speed internet in all settlements of Azerbaijan until the end of 2024.

In December 2022, the average download speed for Azerbaijan's broadband internet access was 27.15 Mbps. Thus, the country made its way up to 118th from 116th by data transfer rate on broadband internet access in the Speedtest Global Index ranking among 178 countries.