Record number of scientific articles submitted to Int'l Astronautical Congress in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Scientists and researchers from 95 countries submitted 3,532 scientific articles to the upcoming International Astronautical Congress in Baku, Deputy Chairman of the Azercosmos OJSC Dunay Badirkhanov said during a media briefing dedicated to the International Astronautical Congress, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan also submitted a record number of scientific articles - 214. Our country is among the top five countries that submitted the largest number of scientific articles after the US, Italy, India and China," he said.

According to him, the goals of the International Astronautical Congress are to create a platform for establishing international cooperation in the field of space, exchange experience and knowledge, demonstrate various new projects, and increase the interest of young people in the space sphere.

The deputy chairman also added that highly qualified specialists from more than 75 countries of the world are expected to attend the congress.

The International Astronautical Congress will be held in Baku on October 2-6, 2023.

The International Astronautical Congress has been held annually since 1950 under the auspices of the International Academy of Astronautics and the International Institute of Space Law with the support of the International Astronautical Federation.

The history of the International Astronautical Congress in Azerbaijan dates back to 1973. So, at the initiative of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, on October 7-13 of the same year, the country hosted the 24th International Astronautical Congress under the motto of "Space research - penetration into science and technology".

Thus, Baku became the first city in the region where this event was organized.

On October 25-29, 2019, at the General Assembly of the International Astronautical Federation in Washington, Baku won the right to host the most prestigious event of the International Space Industry for the second time.

Thus, on October 2-6, 2023, the 74th International Astronautical Congress under the motto of "Global challenges and opportunities: Let's give chance to space" will be held in the Azerbaijani capital, organized by the Azerbaijan Space Agency - Azercosmos OJSC.

Azercosmos OJSC owns two communication satellites - Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2, as well as the low-orbit satellite Azersky. In 2022, the income of the company from the sale of satellite and telecommunications services amounted to $26.6 million.