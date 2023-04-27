Azerbaijan to host first Baku Space Generation Congress forum

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
ICT Materials 27 April 2023 10:56 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Space Generation Congress forum will be held for the first time in September this year in Baku, Nadir Atayev from Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos OJSC said during an event themed ‘Space Generation (SG) Azerbaijan 2023: Women in space: problems and opportunities’, Trend reports.

"This forum will be held jointly with the International Astronautical Congress. More than 150 representatives from more than 50 countries are expected to attend it. The forum will feature eight working groups on key issues in the space industry,” Atayev noted.

Besides, 75 scholarship programs and awards from SGAC (Space Generation Advisory Council) are envisaged, he added.

The main goal of the Space Generation (SG) Azerbaijan 2023 event is to provide young people with the opportunity to get an education in the space sector, choose a profession, and talk about the possibilities of the space sector.

