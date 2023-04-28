Affordable tariff for regions from "Nar": "Yerlim+"

"Nar" introduced the new "Yerlim+" tariff for more convenient and cost-effective communication in the regions. By paying 4 AZN, subscribers will get 100 minutes of all-net calls, 300 MB of internet, and free messaging on WhatsApp. To activate the tariff, it is enough to get the new number from sales and service centers of "Nar" in the regions.

Subscribers can use the minutes offered by the Yerlim+ tariff for all destinations within the country. For more information about the Yerlim+ tariff, click here.

Adhering to its customer-oriented policy, "Nar" offers separate tariffs for convenient communication based on the various needs of its subscribers.

“Nar” currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. “Nar” is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Customer Loyalty Index for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-oriented strategy, providing best-in-class service at an affordable price.