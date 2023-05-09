Co-op between Azercosmos, SpaceX to accelerate internet coverage throughout Azerbaijan - SpaceX COO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Cooperation between Azercosmos space agency and SpaceX will provide access to high-speed internet even in the most remote areas of Azerbaijan, President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX Gwynne Shotwell said, Trend reports.

Shotwell made the remark on the sidelines of the ceremony of signing a memorandum of cooperation between Azercosmos and SpaceX.

"Today, SpaceX signed an agreement with Azercosmos, which means that Starlink is now available in your region, too. Azercosmos provides us with multi-level support," she noted.

According to her, in general, the main mission of Starlink is to accelerate the coverage of the entire territory of Azerbaijan with internet services and thereby ensure residents of the country living in remote areas, have access to high-speed internet.

"This is my first trip to Azerbaijan. I look forward to returning here in October to participate in the International Astronautical Congress, in which SpaceX will take part," Shotwell added.

Azercosmos space agency and SpaceX have signed a cooperation agreement.

The document signing ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos space agency Samaddin Asadov and Gwynne Shotwell.