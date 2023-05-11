Number of Azerbaijani space satellites to be increased - Azercosmos chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The number of space satellites of Azerbaijan will be increased, Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos space agency of Azerbaijan Samaddin Asadov said during the discussion of the new draft law on space activities at today's meeting of Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising, Trend reports.

Asadov noted that space activities not only serve the national interests of Azerbaijan, but also have commercial purposes.

According to him, all TV channels of Azerbaijan and Georgia broadcast via Azerbaijani satellites.

The chairman highlighted that today Azerbaijan has no dependence on space satellites of foreign countries.

Azercosmos space agency owns two communication satellites - Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2.

The first Azerbaijani Azerspace-1 satellite was launched into orbit in 2013 and its service life is 17 years, while the second communication satellite was launched into orbit in 2018 and its service life is up to 22 years.