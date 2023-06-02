Poland interested in continuing co-op on innovations with Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Poland, as a leader in investments into startups in Europe, is interested in continuing cooperation with Azerbaijani partners and developing projects like V4-Azerbaijan Tech Bridge (V4ATB), Polish Ambassador Rafal Poborski said, Trend reports.

Poborski made the remark during 'V4-Azerbaijan Tech Bridge Grande Finale' event.

“Combining the potential of emerging and emerging investors with the established potential of European economies can lead to interesting and innovative projects," he noted.

"This project (V4ATB), being a multi-stakeholder initiative, aims to overcome difficulties and create new technological and industrial solutions with competitive advantages,” the diplomat added.

The project was initiated by the Embassy of Poland in Baku and received funding from the International Visegrad (V4) Fund.

The initiative has been implemented since February 2022 by a Consortium of Startup Hub Poland Foundation (Poland, project leader), AI Startup Incubator (Czech Republic), CEU iLab (Hungary), CIVITTA (Slovakia) and IdealHub Innovation and Technology Center from Azerbaijan with a number of supporting Azerbaijani partners, including the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) and SMBDA.

The goal of the 18-month V4-Azerbaijan Tech Bridge project is to establish and enhance cooperation between Visegrad Group (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia) and Azerbaijan in the sphere of innovation by linking startup ecosystem players like innovation hubs, private investors, venture capital funds and innovation-seeking corporations from the EU with the potential of Azerbaijani startups and innovators.