Azerbaijan developing draft law on protection of personal data

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. A draft law on personal data protection is being developed in Azerbaijan as part of a data management strategy, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Farid Ahmadov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the panel discussion themed "Digital transformation and human resources" within the Human Resources Summit 2023.

According to him, discussions are underway on the above draft law.

"This strategy will enshrine all approaches in the field of personal data protection. At present, large-scale studies are being carried out in government agencies in this regard," the official added.

The Human Resources Summit 2023 started its work in Baku on June 21.

The event is attended by heads of a number of government agencies, representatives of international organizations in Azerbaijan, foreign experts, specialists in the field of human resources, MPs, and representatives of the media.