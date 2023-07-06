Visa hails new payment solutions in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Visa is open to the emergence of new payment solutions in Azerbaijan, Senior Director of Visa Digital Solutions in Ukraine, CIS countries and South-Eastern Europe Alexander Stelmakh said, Trend reports.

According to him, the tokenization technology was launched with the support of Visa in Azerbaijan in 2019.

"Tokenization supports a huge number of different payment options. In addition to Apple Pay and Google Pay, there is also Garmin Pay in Azerbaijan. Despite the fact that Visa is open to innovation, each company makes its own decision to enter a particular market, and we will be happy to cooperate with new partners," Stelmakh said.

"We are also actively developing innovations. As an example, at the beginning of 2023 in Germany we launched the Mercedes Pay solution. Owners of Mercedes cars can make payments at fuel filling stations, or stations for recharging cars with electricity. This solution is also based on Visa Token Service technology and we expect that such a solution will be launched in other countries, including Azerbaijan," he added.