Nar supports “YASHAT” summer camp organized for martyrs’ children (AD) (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. "Nar" participated in the third "YASHAT" summer camp for the children of martyrs organized jointly by "YASHAT" Foundation and the "ASAN Volunteers". The project, also supported by "Nar", is primarily aimed to arrange productive summer vacations and contribute to the personal development of the children of martyrs who died for the freedom of our land.

In the 3rd week of the camp, the mobile operator organized an interactive training for more than 40 participants on fluent speech skills in the Azerbaijani language together with the Diction Academy, where the most important elements of successful speeches were taught. At the end of the training, Nar presented valuable gifts to the participants.

Nar conducted various scholarship programs and authored social projects in order to support the education of children of martyrs. For detailed information about the projects, please go to nar.az/projects.

