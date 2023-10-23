Azerbaijan to hold meeting of working group for 5G strategy development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Azerbaijan will hold meeting of a working group for 5G strategy development, Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA) told Trend.

The meeting is scheduled for the end of October.

Previously Azerbaijan, under the leadership of the Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA) hosted several meetings of the working group.

The meetings discussed the implementation of protocol-based tasks and future steps, involved presentations of equipment suppliers as experts.

Besides, the meetings' participants shared best practices for the application of 5G technology.

Additionally, the strategies for 5G in several developed countries were analyzed, and other relevant materials on this topic were collected and provided to the working group.

As part of the technical assistance from TAIEX EU (Technical Assistance and Information Exchange Instrument of the European Union), special training sessions with international experts were held to discuss advanced European experiences that could be useful in preparing the 5G strategy.

In November 2023, as part of the EU4Digital initiative, training sessions are planned to further improve the 5G strategy development processes and learn from international experiences in this direction.

The working group was established in June 2023 under the leadership of the ICTA.