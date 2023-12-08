Azerbaijan and Estonia to launch 'digital transformation' leader development program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan and Estonia will start a program to develop leaders of 'digital transformation', said 'Digital Nation' company's partner Taavi Linnamäe, Trend reports.

"We have arrived in Azerbaijan to start a program to develop leaders of 'digital transformation' with the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan. One of the main misconceptions is that digital transformation is about technology. It isn't. It is related to management. It is more about management training, change management, service design," he said.

"Everybody can be involved in technology. You have great technology companies here in Azerbaijan, or you can also outsource to other companies in the rest of the world to create technology. But technology alone will not help. For digital government to work, you need specialists within the country who share a similar understanding of what the vision is and how to achieve it, and can initiate and lead change," Linnamäe added.

"Over the next few years, we need to shape the future professionals who will drive, I hope, a faster and more efficient path of digital transformation. Estonia has a lot to share from its experience," he said.

Will be updated