Azerbaijan to achieve countrywide high-speed internet by year-end

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Azerbaijan's population will have access to high-speed internet by the end of 2024, thanks to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport's "Online Azerbaijan" project, slated for 2021-2024, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

"During the project, the existing ADSL equipment is being replaced with GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) equipment operating on a modern IMS platform. The old copper backbone cable infrastructure is also being replaced with optical cables and the construction of an optical distribution network," the ministry said.

According to the information, this technology significantly improves the quality of the Internet and makes it possible to provide additional services, including IPTV.

"GPON technology, considered to be the latest trend in optical cable technology, technically allows providing high-speed Internet at speeds of up to 1 Gbps. This optical technology is resistant to natural deformations and delivers information (a signal) to the addressee as quickly as possible," the press release explained.

Specifically, uninterrupted internet services can be provided at speeds of up to 100 megabits per second.

"Within the framework of the project, more than 1.1 million households and business entities in Azerbaijan have already received access to broadband internet in 2023. A total of 1,916,000 households have access to broadband internet. This amounts to 66 percent of the existing households and businesses in the country. The full coverage can be achieved by the end of 2024," the ministry stated.

