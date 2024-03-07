Azerbaijan discloses number of fixed broadband internet users to local providers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Over 150 internet operators and providers have about 1.9 million fixed broadband internet subscribers in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and head of the Technology and Innovation Working Group Samir Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a conference on "Economic reforms and modern challenges for improving the business environment" in Baku.

According to him, nearly 70 percent of the above subscribers are provided with internet services via fiber optic cable.

"Our country's average fixed broadband internet speed is 35.2 Mbit/s. These values are much higher than in prior years. Currently, 88.1 percent of the population uses the internet. Overall, the country's 3G and 4G network coverage is close to 100 percent. Currently, our country has more than 8.8 million active mobile internet users. The ratio of active mobile internet subscribers to 100 individuals is 86,” he noted.

