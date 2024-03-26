Memorandum projects on innovation and startup dev't undergo agreement - IRIA (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Currently, certain projects are being agreed upon within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation for the development of innovation and the startup ecosystem, Chairwoman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA), operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport (MDDT), Inara Valiyeva told Trend.

"Numerous meetings have taken place as part of the memorandum discussions. Presently, we're in the process of finalizing specific projects for collaborative efforts. Some of these projects, currently under negotiation, will be unveiled shortly. The progress made is noteworthy, signaling the establishment of an open dialogue platform. Clear priorities have been established among all participating organizations. Once the projects are approved, we'll announce them and commence their implementation," she said.

"PASHA Holding," SOCAR, SABAH.lab, the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial Revolution (4SIM), and the Education Development Fund under the Ministry of Science and Education signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation for the development of innovation and startup ecosystems in Azerbaijan.