EU, US to join forces to develop AI model evaluation tools

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The EU AI (Artificial Intelligence) Office and the US AI Safety Institute will work together on tools to evaluate AI models, Trend reports via the joint statement of participants of a press conference following the 6th EU-US Trade and Technology Council meeting in Leuven, Belgium.

The European Commission was represented during the talks by Executive Vice Presidents Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis and Commissioner Thierry Breton, and was joined by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

“It’s not just testing; it’s everything that comes with it, including benchmarks, methodologies, and how to understand and interpret regulatory approaches in both jurisdictions,” Vestager said at the conference.

To note, the 6th EU-US Trade and Technology Council meeting took place on April 4–5.

