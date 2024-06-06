ADNOC facilities to autonomously monitor wells by end-2027 - Baku Energy Forum entrant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. All facilities of ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) are expected to autonomously control all wells without human intervention by the end of 2027, CEO of AIQ (UAE) Chris Cooper said during a panel discussion themed "New Technologies and Digitalization" at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan on June 5, Trend reports.

"We are developing AI-driven solutions that function at both the drilling level and the well and reservoir level. In the processing and sales sectors, we are exploring the possibility of developing digital twins to perform predictive analytics on plant components. We also offer solutions for measuring, monitoring, and reducing emissions.

In addition, we provide solutions that focus on occupational health and safety. We understand the significance of the environmental aspect, while also prioritizing health and safety concerns. Now, I would like to emphasize some of these solutions to provide an overview of how artificial intelligence is currently utilized in ADNOC and the future development directions we have planned.

For example, we have a product called RoboWell. It is not a robot but a digital system integrated with artificial intelligence," Cooper explained.

According to him, the company's solutions allow for the autonomous management of choke valves and their adjustment depending on the pressure in a safe environment onshore, such as from a control room.

"This allows for a two-five percent increase in production capacity, a 50 percent increase in well stability, and a 30 percent reduction in gas lift. Think about what this means for your business: these are phenomenal figures. Extrapolate these indicators to all wells and integrate them to see how they can impact all reservoirs. This opens up huge opportunities and untapped value, which we can help you realize," the CEO mentioned.

He pointed out that AIQ uses artificial intelligence to reduce emissions.

"We, AIQ, use AI to reduce emissions and produce barrels with much lower carbon content. We aim to do this on a global scale," Cooper added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel