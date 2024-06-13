Travel is more affordable with Nar’s roaming packages!

The affordable mobile operator Nar brings you closer with its updated roaming packages, making communication during your travels more convenient. Before you set off or while you're on your journey, you can choose from Nar’s roaming packages to suit different needs.

For a more memorable trip, choose the "Roaming 28" package, which offers 1 GB of roaming internet, 100 call minutes, and free WhatsApp messaging while abroad. To activate the package, simply dial 777728#YES.

We recommend selecting the most affordable roaming package for yourself before you travel by visiting nar.az/senin-ucun/rouminq.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 5 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides best-in-class service at an affordable price.