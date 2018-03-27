Azerbaijan's Central Bank to create digital identification system on blockchain technology

27 March 2018 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey announces winner of tender for construction of heating systems for armed forces
Tenders 16:54
Turkish state agency to buy electricity via tender
Tenders 16:41
Municipality of Turkey’s Kirsehir province to build pier via tender
Tenders 16:07
Turkey’s railway company opens tender to build bridges
Tenders 15:24
SOCAR announces tender to buy pipes
Tenders 15:19
Azerbaijan's energy operator announces tender
Tenders 14:59
Turkish municipality announces tender to build park, cafeteria
Tenders 14:05
Botas opens tender for construction and repair works
Tenders 13:45
Caspian Pipeline Consortium announces tender on renovation of wells, pipes
Tenders 13:03
Azerbaijan's water operator Azersu to buy building materials via tender
Tenders 13:01
Demand again exceeds supply at Azerbaijani Central Bank’s auction
Economy news 12:14
CNPC to buy barite concentrate via tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 12:05
AzeriCard LLC announces tender on audit services
Tenders 11:51
Turkish state agency announces tender to buy buses
Tenders 11:17
Turkmen state concern to buy equipment, reconstruct gas terminal via tender
Tenders 11:16
Municipality of Turkey’s Aydin province to buy electricity via tender
Tenders 10:51
Turkish municipality announces tender to build car parking lot
Tenders 10:38
Turkish municipality announces tender to buy fuel
Tenders 10:28