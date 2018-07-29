Azerbaijan’s AzerGold seeking for contractors for construction work via tender

29 July 2018 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey’s BOTAS to construct gas pipeline via tender
Tenders 11:57
International oil and gas consortium announces marketing survey in Turkmenistan
Tenders 28 July 13:43
Branch of National Bank of Kazakhstan to buy gasoline via tender
Tenders 28 July 13:20
Oil refinery in Turkmenbashi to purchase electrical equipment via tender
Tenders 28 July 11:51
CPC announces tender for maintenance of hydraulic structures
Tenders 28 July 11:37
Turkmenistan announces tender for reconstruction of gas terminal
Tenders 28 July 10:03
Latest
Iranian tycoon arrested near Bazargan border crossing, official says
Society 12:32
New Turkmen ambassador to Uzbekistan appointed
Turkmenistan 12:16
Turkey’s BOTAS to construct gas pipeline via tender
Tenders 11:57
Azerbaijani minister takes part in opening ceremony of "Int'l Army Games-2018" competitions (PHOTO)
Society 11:45
Iran’s foreign trade balance positive - Customs figures
Economy news 10:57
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire with Azerbaijan 83 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:02
Australia's government loses by-elections, denting re-election prospects
Other News 09:41
Quake in western Iran injures 20
Society 08:11
Powerful quake hits Indonesia's Lombok, 10 killed, houses damaged
Other News 08:08