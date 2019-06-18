Turkey's State Administration of Water Resources to buy pipes via tender

18 June 2019 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkish airport launches tender for medical insurance of its employees
Turkey 4 June 15:07
Turkish int'l airport opens tender for medical insurance of its employees
Tenders 4 June 10:38
Turkish municipality opens tender to rent vehicles
Turkey 30 May 14:56
Tender for construction of wind power plants starts in Turkey
Oil&Gas 30 May 12:29
Turkish Ministry of Health opens tender to buy medical equipment
Turkey 24 May 14:43
Six companies to participate in tender for construction of wind power plants in Turkey
Oil&Gas 23 May 11:34
Latest
Big Iranian companies produce over 3.4 million tons of steel ingots
Business 17:57
Italy leads by Kazakh oil import volume
Oil&Gas 17:51
Turkey’s ruling party to win repeated municipal elections in Istanbul - Erdogan
Turkey 17:50
German company to conduct research on development of airport Batumi
Economy 17:42
Construction of high-speed railway connecting south-western Turkish provinces nearing end
Turkey 17:42
Uzbek Neftegazinvest to buy valves via tender
Tenders 17:42
Azerbaijani team successfully performs at Global Trajectory Optimization Competition
Society 17:37
Turkmenistan considers int’l practice of regulating customs payments
Economy 17:31
Uzbekistan wants to increase trade with Belarus by 6 times
Economy 17:25