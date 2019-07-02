Iran's Persian Gulf Star Oil Company opens tender to buy filtration equipment

2 July 2019 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran's Ilam Gas Refining Company announces tender
Tenders 9 April 21:23
Iran breaks record in gasoline production
Oil&Gas 30 March 13:54
Iran Offshore Oil Company opens tender to buy air circuit breakers
Tenders 14 January 21:57
Persian Gulf Star Oil Co. reveals weekly petroleum output
Oil&Gas 9 January 16:36
Iranian petchem company to buy equipment via tender
Tenders 7 January 21:07
Gasoline consumption in Iran to grow at 6% per year
Business 6 August 2017 17:11
Latest
Azerbaijani company “Atena” eyes to launch new production line
Economy 19:03
Azerbaijani producer of mineral water eyes to produce, export fruit juices
Economy 19:03
Iran exports about 400,000 tons of goods through customs in Markazi province
Business 18:58
Exhibition “Natural & cultural heritage of Kyrgyzstan” opens within UNESCO session in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 18:56
Georgia discusses prospects for cooperation with World Bank
Economy 18:52
President Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Astara
Politics 18:49
Iran's Fars province exports most of its hand woven carpets
Economy 18:40
Best passports of 2019: Uzbekistan on 88th place
Economy 18:36
UN: Azerbaijan achieves great success in implementing Sustainable Development Goals
Politics 18:26