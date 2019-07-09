Baku Metro to purchase batteries via tender

9 July 2019 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Demand for bonds of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry exceeds supply by more than 3 times
Finance 19:23
Not even 10% of 5,000 licensed insurance agents actively operate in Azerbaijan
Economy 19:18
Azerbaijani company “Sab” to expand production line of sausage products
Economy 19:08
Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with Head of ICRC Office in Azerbaijan
Society 18:51
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for CBA notes
Finance 18:44
Baku Metro to attract improvement services via tender
Tenders 18:42
Latest
Demand for bonds of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry exceeds supply by more than 3 times
Finance 19:23
Not even 10% of 5,000 licensed insurance agents actively operate in Azerbaijan
Economy 19:18
Oblast of Russia to increase trade turnover with Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy 19:16
Azerbaijani company “Sab” to expand production line of sausage products
Economy 19:08
Large Azerbaijani producer of sandwich panels to start exporting to former USSR countries
Economy 19:07
Protests continue in Georgia
Georgia 19:04
EIB reveals volume of investments in Georgia
Economy 19:03
Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with Head of ICRC Office in Azerbaijan
Society 18:51
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for CBA notes
Finance 18:44