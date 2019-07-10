Lukoil Uzbekistan announces tender to implement geodynamic monitoring

10 July 2019 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan intends to transfer in trust two power plants to Kazakh company
Oil&Gas 14:54
Rosatom talks about second stage of construction of NPP in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 13:37
Trade House of Uzbekistan opens in Malaysia
Economy 12:55
Uzbekistan may issue Eurobond once again
Finance 12:51
Uzbekistan Airways resumes flights from Karshi to Moscow
Economy 11:51
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan expand cooperation in tourism
Tourism 11:28
Latest
European Commission downgrades oil price forecasts by 7%
Oil&Gas 15:17
Greek PM says to submit tax cut plan to parliament in coming weeks
Other News 15:12
Azerbaijan accounts for over 96% of crude oil import cost to Ukraine
Oil&Gas 15:00
Major US company to launch irrigation installations manufacturing in Kazakhstan
Economy 15:00
Uzbekistan intends to transfer in trust two power plants to Kazakh company
Oil&Gas 14:54
Iran's South Pars non-oil exports increase by 23 percent
Oil&Gas 14:46
U.S. and Iran to clash at U.N. nuclear watchdog
World 14:38
Czech bears decorate poster of second festival animafilm
Society 14:24
Housing prices slightly up in Kazakhstan
Economy 14:17