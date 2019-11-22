Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant to purchase pumps via tender

22 November 2019 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan considers Switzerland one of most important partners in Europe
Business 13:04
Kazakh citizens buy more real estate properties in Turkey
Turkey 12:10
Switzerland eyes joint investment projects in co-op with Kazakhstan
Business 11:59
S&P assigns its credit rating to Kazakhstan’s Freedom Finance Insurance
Finance 11:21
Kazakhstan’s wells drilling and maintenance company to buy pumps via tender
Tenders 09:44
Kazakhstan, US agree on Central Asia regional energy market creation
Oil&Gas 21 November 19:01
Latest
Turkey increases export of steel and cement to Turkmenistan (Exclusive)
Turkey 13:43
Azerbaijan’s major insurance company exceeds forecast on premiums by 7%
Finance 13:42
Energy minister: US always renders support for Azerbaijan’s energy initiatives
Oil&Gas 13:38
Snam expects net profit up to around 1,100 million euros in 2020
Oil&Gas 13:30
Global Terrorism Index: Uzbekistan one of safest countries in the world
Business 13:23
Uzbekistan reduces natural gas production
Oil&Gas 13:12
EY Azerbaijan updates clients in Baku on IFRS changes (PHOTO)
Society 13:05
Kazakhstan considers Switzerland one of most important partners in Europe
Business 13:04
Uzbekistan’s aluminum company to increase production in 2020
Business 12:51