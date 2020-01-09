Int’l Bank of Azerbaijan to buy printed materials via tender

9 January 2020 19:33 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Branch of National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company opens tender for repair
Tenders 18:29
Iranian Company opens tender to buy parts for single well control panel
Tenders 18:28
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy Buchholz relay
Tenders 17:55
Kazakh freight transportation operator to purchase spare parts to rolling stock via tender
Tenders 15:33
Uzbek-Korean JV buys electrical products via tender
Tenders 14:02
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest buys couplings via tender
Tenders 8 January 17:17
Latest
What will be dynamics of prices in Azerbaijan’s car market this year?
Business 20:38
Azerbaijani company with big authorized capital merges with Silk Way Business Aviation
Transport 20:35
Israeli ambassador completing diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 20:30
Central Bank of Iran finds better methods for foreign currency supply
Finance 20:27
Turkish farmers to save money by using solar power
Turkey 20:26
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company completes tugboat overhaul
Transport 20:25
CEC head appeals to Azerbaijan’s parliamentary candidates over collection of signatures
Politics 20:10
Azerbaijan’s plant discloses production volumes of most profitable products
Business 19:55
Compulsory real estate insurance - basis for developing insurance segment in Azerbaijan
Finance 19:51