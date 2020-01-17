Int’l Bank of Azerbaijan to buy fire alarm equipment via tender

17 January 2020 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil announces tender for equipment modernization services
Tenders 18:19
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest announces tender to buy electrical equipment
Tenders 16:16
Kazakhstan’s uranium fields exploring venture to purchase pipes via tender
Tenders 13:21
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 12:53
CPC-Kazakhstan, CPC-Russia extend tender to purchase uninterruptible power supplies
Tenders 09:35
South Pars Gas Company announces tender to buy ball bearing
Tenders 16 January 19:29
Latest
Global oil supply, consumption to rise in 2020
Oil&Gas 20:21
EIA reveals forecasts for Turkmenistan’s oil output in 2020-21
Oil&Gas 20:13
OPEC Reference Basket value drops to lowest level in 3 years
Oil&Gas 20:07
Non-OPEC oil supply forecasts revised up
Oil&Gas 19:57
Azerbaijan's industrial facility eyes to increase production, varieties of steel pipes
Business 19:50
Schlumberger’s drilling, production revenues down
Oil&Gas 19:43
Schlumberger reveals forecasts capex growth rate in 2020
Oil&Gas 19:31
Schlumberger records growth in int’l revenues
Oil&Gas 19:11
Caucasian Muslims Office spreads statement on 30th anniversary of January 20 tragedy in Baku
Politics 19:07