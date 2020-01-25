Azerbaijan’s Saatli District opens tender to buy spares for repair

25 January 2020 09:21 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan’s Social Development Fund for IDPs opens tender to build facilities
Tenders 24 January 13:55
Azerbaijan's BakuBus LLC opens tender to buy airbags for buses
Tenders 21 January 12:22
SOCAR’s AzeriGas PU opens tender to buy polyethylene compounds
Tenders 29 December 2019 10:54
Azerbaijan’s International Bank announces tender to buy Cisco’s equipment
Tenders 27 December 2019 10:01
Azerbaijani Amelioration and Water Management company opens tender to purchase electrical spares
Tenders 19 December 2019 17:46
Tender: SOCAR trust to purchase spares
Oil&Gas 19 December 2019 13:33
Latest
Kazakh Aviation Administration publicizes new details of Bek Air crash
Kazakhstan 11:54
South Korean Star Boiler to launch industrial equipment production in Kazakhstan
Construction 11:51
Consumer loans account for most part of Azerbaijani Kapital Bank's loan portfolio
Finance 11:50
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 25
Business 11:45
Azerbaijan’s Sheki winery to launch new production line in coming months
Business 11:39
Georgia announces statistics on entries in 2019
Transport 11:39
Compulsory medical insurance discussed by Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers
Politics 11:37
Banking sector owns largest number of assets in Georgia
Finance 11:37
Shanghai shuts down all cinemas during Lunar New Year holidays
China 10:51