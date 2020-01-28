CPC-Kazakhstan announces tender to purchase electric motors

28 January 2020 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakh Air Astana cancels some flights to China
Transport 14:32
Kazakhstan Railways to suspend trains to China
Transport 14:05
Kazakhstan, Russia to analyze checkpoints infrastructure prior to their modernization
Transport 12:41
Kazakhstan, UAE agree to promote cooperation in exchange of best practices
Business 12:40
Kazakhstan not taking part in Russia-Belarus oil talks
Oil&Gas 11:15
Kazakhstan working to resume its oil export to China
Oil&Gas 10:33
Latest
Maritime safety issues being discussed at regional level in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 15:18
Renault poised to name VW manager De Meo as CEO
Europe 15:08
Qatar emir names senior aide as prime minister
Arab World 15:02
Non-interest income of Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank greatly increases
Finance 14:54
Naqif Hamzayev elected to new position in PACE (PHOTO)
Economy 14:50
US-China phase one deal to have modest impact on oil market
Oil&Gas 14:49
Kazakh Air Astana cancels some flights to China
Transport 14:32
Another global producer involved in cargo transportation via BTK
Transport 14:27
Loan portfolio of Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank greatly increases
Finance 14:24