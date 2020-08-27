Kazakh uranium extracting company to buy construction materials via tender

Tenders 27 August 2020 18:03 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakh uranium extracting company to buy construction materials via tender
National Bank of Georgia sells funds to stabilize lari Finance 19:02
Most of loans in Azerbaijan issued for household sector Finance 18:38
German Agency for International Cooperation in Uzbekistan to buy furnishings via tender ICT 18:35
Export of Turkish clothing to Azerbaijan up Turkey 18:30
Additional investments to be made in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park Finance 18:18
Georgia completes first stage of project for development of greenhouse cluster Business 18:16
Kazakh uranium extracting company to buy construction materials via tender Tenders 18:03
Israel holds tender for flight to United Arab Emirates next week Israel 17:56
Uzbekistan outlines plan to support rare plants on verge of extinction Business 17:52
Israeli investors interested in Georgia's agricultural sector Business 17:45
Russian equipment-producing company to upgrade Kazakhstan's thermal power plant Business 17:44
Demand of banks at Azerbaijani Central Bank’s currency auction remains unchanged Finance 17:39
Baku Stock Exchange to hold placement of Finance Ministry's bonds Finance 17:36
Co-Chairs and Members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center congratulate First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 17:36
BP regional president for Azerbaijan congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 17:33
UN in Turkmenistan attracting investment in fight against infectious diseases Turkmenistan 17:23
Australia almost doubles 1H2020 oil import from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17:21
Georgia hopes to increase frequency of international flights Transport 17:15
Uzbek farms to be compensated in case of liquidation Business 17:14
Export of oil, petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Czech Republic plunges Oil&Gas 17:07
Number of problem loans in Azerbaijan down Finance 17:05
Azerbaijan boosts import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 17:03
Rossiya-24 and Rossiya-1 TV channels broadcast interview with President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the birth of MGIMO Rector Anatoly Torkunov (VIDEO) Politics 17:03
Export of oil by Azerbaijan to Germany down Oil&Gas 16:59
Uzbekistan expanding internet, mobile communication infrastructure of Samarkand region ICT 16:50
Turkish construction companies carry out significant infrastructure projects in Georgia Business 16:48
Revenues of Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom plummet in 1H2020 Business 16:45
Demand for Turkey-made clothing on Kazakh markets shows uptick Turkey 16:32
Azerbaijan's SOCAR talks joint operations with BP at Shafag-Asiman block Oil&Gas 16:15
Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom expects noticeable impact on production due to COVID-19 Business 16:15
Pensions to be issued according to schedule in Georgia Finance 16:14
Over 50 Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center joined 275 world leaders call for urgent action to avoid ‘COVID Generation’ Other News 16:12
Azerbaijan confirms 83 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:11
Uzbekistan intends to establish single energy ring with Central Asian countries Oil&Gas 16:04
Turkey reveals volume of Japanese cargo shipment through its ports Turkey 16:03
S.Korean company to ready to manufacture industrial chillers in Uzbekistan Business 15:46
Volume of mortgage loans issued by Azerbaijani banks grows fivefold Finance 15:45
Most of bank deposits in Azerbaijani districts account for national currency Finance 15:39
Azerbaijan records growth in bank lending Finance 15:36
Tiffany quarterly sales fall 29% on pandemic hit Europe 15:36
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rises in Iran Finance 15:10
Enterprises to be put into operation in Iran's free trade zones Business 15:10
Thailand eyes more foreign patients as hospitals urge easier access Other News 15:06
Azerbaijan exports cotton to four countries Economy 14:56
Coty posts wider-than-expected loss as virus-wary shoppers stay home Europe 14:56
Iran's South Pars Gas Company to boost ethane production Oil&Gas 14:50
Turkmenistan increases range of textile products Business 14:47
Citizens of 95 countries will have ability to work remotely from Georgia Business 14:47
Azerbaijan's Electronic Security Service talks about work to ensure safe internet ICT 14:42
Kazakhstan's national oil&gas company faces revenues decrease in 1H2020 Oil&Gas 14:42
Azerbaijan's agricultural sector broadened application of modern technologies Society 14:35
Supplies of leather goods from Turkey to France drop Turkey 14:23
Iranian minister: agricultural production grows Business 14:16
Trade turnover between Turkmenistan, Russia doubles Business 14:07
Russia reveals main crops imported from Turkmenistan Business 14:06
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 27 Society 14:06
Kazakhstan exports to CIS decrease amid COVID-19 Business 14:05
France says it must move fast to fight virus surge Europe 14:01
Details on cargo shipment from Lebanon via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 14:01
Iran's Marun Oil & Gas Production Company continues to oil extraction Oil&Gas 13:44
SOCAR suspends unprofitable oil fields Oil&Gas 13:35
Uzbekistan increases export of fruits and vegetables to US Business 13:35
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expresses gratitude for congratulations on her birthday Politics 13:34
Agricultural supplies add value to overall Russia's exports to Turkmenistan Business 13:26
OSCE Project Coordinator talks economic, political development of Uzbekistan Economy 13:21
Uzbekistan to eliminate shortage of electric, heat energy Business 13:14
Italy increases crude oil purchases from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:03
Astana International Exchange is looking forward to take part in asset privatization program Business 13:03
Defense Minister: Turkey always on the side of Azerbaijan Politics 13:02
Azerbaijani oil prices slightly down Finance 12:56
Iranian Deputy Minister: Iran's trade increases thanks to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Business 12:52
Azerbaijan's SOCAR talks operations on Central, East Azeri platforms Oil&Gas 12:47
Kazakhstan's postal service operator opens tender for vehicles maintenance Tenders 12:35
Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian tactical UAV - ministry Politics 12:30
Azerbaijani companies increasing their presence on Uzbek market Business 12:27
India's import of oil, petroleum products from Azerbaijan plunges Oil&Gas 12:27
Philippines confirms 3,249 new coronavirus infections, 97 deaths Other News 12:21
Iran’s Pars Special Economic Energy Zone reveals details of exports Business 12:10
Georgia’s hotels increase number of served guests Business 12:07
Total area of the hotels, hotel-type enterprises up in Georgia Business 12:06
Labor organizations of Uzbekistan, Malaysia eyeing agreement on labor migration Uzbekistan 12:00
Uzbek FM Kamilov: Uzbekistan is going through decisive stage in development Economy 11:59
Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 975,000 Russia 11:59
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas to purchase general equipment via tender Tenders 11:59
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan rebound Finance 11:53
International, intercultural initiatives by Mehriban Aliyeva had important impact on global development with visible results – former Croatian president Politics 11:52
Georgia reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 40 recoveries Georgia 11:40
Uzbekistan to increase flour production Business 11:40
Croatia significantly increases crude oil imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:40
World Organization for Animal Health ready to fully cooperate with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 11:39
Uzbekistan aims to improve relations with neighbor countries Economy 11:39
Turkmen company to launch its mobile phones ICT 11:38
Assessing societal effects of school re-opening among factors to consider amid COVID-19 Other News 11:38
Azerbaijan's money supply shows uptick Finance 11:37
Uzbekistan reveals data on external, internal debt Uzbekistan 11:34
Iran discloses details of exports via Kermanshah Province Business 11:33
Imports of Chinese goods to Azerbaijan climbs Business 11:33
Volume of exports from Iran's Kaveh Special Economic Zone announced Business 11:32
Greece eases restrictions on Israeli tourists Israel 11:31
Mikhail Gusman congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 11:30
