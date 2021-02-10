Azerbaijani state agency opens tender for rendering technical support services

Tenders 10 February 2021 09:07 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani state agency opens tender for rendering technical support services
Uzbekistan eyes identifying untapped export tools in agriculture
Uzbekistan eyes identifying untapped export tools in agriculture
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy contact blocks via tender
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy contact blocks via tender
Uzbek-Korean telecom operator to support data center creation in Tashkent
Uzbek-Korean telecom operator to support data center creation in Tashkent
Latest
Azerbaijan to increase number of 'Shebeke' service centers Economy 09:07
Iran boosts value of exports through Khorramshahr customs checkpoint Business 09:06
Iran unveils enterprises in industrial, mining sector of East Azerbaijan Province Business 09:05
Uzbekistan eyes identifying untapped export tools in agriculture Uzbekistan 09:05
China's factory prices rise for first time in 12 months Economy 08:53
Iran-Oman to expand trade ties Business 08:46
Adults aged above 18 to be vaccinated in Georgia Georgia 08:36
Turkey nears 4th ship deal to speed up drilling works Oil&Gas 08:29
Kazakhstan reports 1,053 COVID-19 cases over past day Kazakhstan 08:22
Spain reduces imports of petroleum oils from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 08:01
Tesla rival Rivian aims for IPO this year Business 07:31
Apple iPhone 12 mini sales slow as smaller smartphones lose appeal ICT 06:48
Brazil's coffee exports fall 9.4 pct in January 2021 Business 05:53
Roadmap to be prepared for cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan Finance 05:01
Italy's industrial production drops over 11 pct last year Economy 04:28
Sweden to introduce tighter rules on public-transport journeys Transport 03:49
GM extends vehicle production cuts due to global chip shortage Business 03:01
Georgia to host ITB Berlin Travel Trade Show in 2023 Tourism 02:18
Bonds of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry show notable demand at exchange auction Finance 02:17
Azerbaijani non-bank credit organization plans to increase authorized capital by late 2021 Finance 02:16
USAID eyes to support sale of Georgian products Business 02:15
Brazil inflation slows in January, but 4.6% annual rate remains punchy Economy 01:34
Spain, Portugal extend border controls until March 1 Europe 00:41
Foreign investments in Israel from offset deals hit record high Finance 9 February 23:52
Huawei challenges U.S. FCC over national security threat designation ICT 9 February 23:21
Turkey registers more than 8 600 new coronavirus cases Turkey 9 February 22:47
FDI in industrial sector at over 89% growth in 10 months Economy 9 February 22:39
Tbilisi Infectious Disease Hospital to conduct study on post-acute COVID-19 syndrome Georgia 9 February 22:33
Further development of cooperation between the Holy See and Kazakhstan discussed in the Vatican Kazakhstan 9 February 22:29
Kazakhstan's Aktau seaport boosts oil handling in 2020 Oil&Gas 9 February 21:45
UAE's Hope Probe enters Mars orbit in first Arab mission Arab World 9 February 21:44
Production of polyethylene up in Azerbaijan in 2020 Business 9 February 21:05
Innovations in Azerbaijani public administration to simplify state control Economy 9 February 21:02
Azerbaijani major tells Trend TV about heroism of army's rocket artillery division during 44-day war Society 9 February 20:14
Iranian prisoners from four countries brought back to Iran Society 9 February 20:01
Azerbaijan confirms 330 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 9 February 19:45
Azerbaijan shows footage from Gazyan village of Gubadli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 9 February 19:44
Azerbaijan, UK sign memorandum of co-op Politics 9 February 19:39
Azerbaijani parliament discloses date of next plenary session Politics 9 February 18:56
Russian Aeroflot to resume regular flights on Moscow-Baku route Economy 9 February 18:10
Azerbaijan launches regional pilot project for farmers Business 9 February 18:05
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy contact blocks via tender Tenders 9 February 18:01
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 9 February 18:00
Share of public sector employees in Azerbaijan grows in early 2021 Finance 9 February 17:59
UK and Azerbaijan agree to deepen cooperation on climate change Politics 9 February 17:59
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising Finance 9 February 17:56
Volkswagen explores flying cars in China Other News 9 February 17:50
Czech investors eye fundamentally new RES facility in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda Oil&Gas 9 February 17:47
WHO expert in Wuhan says lab leak 'very unlikely' as COVID source Europe 9 February 17:44
RES projects auctions allow for 'green' energy prices decrease in Kazakhstan Business 9 February 17:42
Housing prices surge in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 9 February 17:41
Pump, compressor pipe repair site of Russia's Tatneft launched in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 9 February 17:34
Azerbaijan to investigate impact of artificial intelligence technologies on society Economy 9 February 17:30
Azerbaijan imports more European food products amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 9 February 17:29
Volume of hazelnut exported from Georgia up Business 9 February 17:28
Kazakhstan boosts imports from UAE despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 9 February 17:28
Total amount of transactions on Turkmenistan’s exchange in January Business 9 February 17:06
Kazakhstan's Zhambyl to oversee several renewable energy projects in 2021 Oil&Gas 9 February 17:05
Uzbek-Korean telecom operator to support data center creation in Tashkent ICT 9 February 16:57
Iran's East Azerbaijan province meets exports projections Business 9 February 16:50
Turkey publishes data on cargo handling through its ports over January Turkey 9 February 16:47
Azerbaijani economy minister, Slovak delegation discuss investment initiatives (PHOTO) Business 9 February 16:46
Iran saves large amounts of gas via power plants Oil&Gas 9 February 16:46
Azerbaijan raises 2020 production volume of commercial gas Oil&Gas 9 February 16:46
Kazakhstan holding negotiations to join its power system with Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Oil&Gas 9 February 16:45
Georgian Co-investment Fund sets to complete several important projects in 2021 Business 9 February 16:44
EFSE has deep and longstanding partnerships with Georgian financial institutions Business 9 February 16:44
Volume of lending to Azerbaijani financial sector up in 2020 Finance 9 February 16:44
Eurostat names volume of Turkmen oil products imports by Italy Oil&Gas 9 February 16:34
Azerbaijan records growth in average annual inflation rate Finance 9 February 16:33
Russian Rostselmash plans to launch production of agricultural machinery in Azerbaijan Transport 9 February 16:32
EU commissioners to participate in SGC meeting via videoconference Oil&Gas 9 February 16:22
Azerbaijani Bank Respublika ends 2020 with profit Finance 9 February 16:20
Azerbaijan opens criminal case after mine explosion injures several soldiers Society 9 February 16:17
Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations 'backed by economic interests' - analyst Politics 9 February 16:17
Turkish container train running on BTK railway arrives in Russia Economy 9 February 16:16
Turkey unveils 2020 cargo shipment via its ports from Azerbaijan Turkey 9 February 16:16
Turkey discloses number of locally registered Azerbaijani companies in 2020 Turkey 9 February 16:15
Volume of Turkmen’s petroleum products imports by Romania published Oil&Gas 9 February 16:09
SOCAR among main suppliers of Polish gasoline to Ukraine Oil&Gas 9 February 16:08
Azerbaijan allows researching combination of Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccines Society 9 February 16:01
Georgia sees increase in apple exports Business 9 February 15:43
We established very unique format of cooperation between countries of our region and EU - President Aliyev Politics 9 February 15:42
One of British companies is involved in city-planning in development of infrastructure on liberated territories - President Aliyev Politics 9 February 15:42
Almost 600 British companies registered in Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 9 February 15:41
We will have 7th meeting of Advisory Council of Southern Gas Corridor in two days - President Aliyev Politics 9 February 15:35
Azerbaijani Bank Respublika’s volume of total assets down as of 2020 Finance 9 February 15:34
Iran eyeing visas abolition with Kyrgyzstan Business 9 February 15:33
Refineries managed by Uzbekneftegaz exceeds estimates of raw materials processing Oil&Gas 9 February 15:33
IKEA eyes launching innovative furniture production in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region Uzbekistan 9 February 15:33
Azerbaijani artillery troops commander talks Shusha's liberation - Trend TV report Azerbaijan 9 February 15:33
BP is our strategic partner - President of Azerbaijan Politics 9 February 15:23
Timeframe for 20th Winter Meeting of OSCE PA unveiled Politics 9 February 15:17
Iran declares number of facilities launched in livestock and poultry areas Business 9 February 15:13
Azerbaijani Bank Respublika’s total capital up as of 2020 Finance 9 February 15:13
SOCAR’s investment strategy is always adapted to changing market conditions Oil&Gas 9 February 15:07
Singapore Airlines defers $3 billion of spending on Airbus, Boeing planes Other News 9 February 15:03
Several Azerbaijani servicemen wounded as result of mine explosion – Defense Ministry Society 9 February 14:51
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 9 Society 9 February 14:44
French newspaper reports on Armenia's crimes during Second Karabakh War Politics 9 February 14:34
All news