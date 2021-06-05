Kazakhstan’s LLC opens tender for server equipment repair

Tenders 5 June 2021 19:17 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan’s LLC opens tender for server equipment repair
One of Armenian detainees personally tortured me - former Azerbaijani captive (VIDEO)
One of Armenian detainees personally tortured me - former Azerbaijani captive (VIDEO)
Armenian gov't must be held accountable for armed clashes in S.Caucasus - Peter Tase
Armenian gov't must be held accountable for armed clashes in S.Caucasus - Peter Tase
Armenia wants provocations rather than define borders with Azerbaijan - expert
Armenia wants provocations rather than define borders with Azerbaijan - expert
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekistan Outlook Revised To Stable From Negative On Reduced Near-Term Fiscal And External Risks Uzbekistan 20:06
France boosts chemicals imports from Turkey Turkey 19:37
Georgia reveals real GDP growth rate Business 19:36
Kazakhstan’s LLC opens tender for server equipment repair Tenders 19:17
Iran's exports to Qatar down Business 19:16
Construction of high-voltage line of station underway at Uzbek TTP Oil&Gas 19:16
Armenia must disclose landmine maps of Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Israeli expert Politics 19:14
Foreign visitors to UEFA EURO 2020 matches in Baku to submit negative COVID test Society 19:08
Winners of Formula 1 Qualifying Session at Azerbaijan Grand Prix announced Society 19:04
Italian MPs demand that Armenia provides mine maps of Azerbaijani territories (PHOTO) Politics 19:03
India to promote biofuel ethanol for better environment Other News 18:42
Uzbekneftegaz launches unit for cleaning gases from sulfur at Mubarek gas processing plant Oil&Gas 18:19
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 5 Society 18:03
Azerbaijan confirms 108 more COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveries Society 17:58
Georgian Parliament Speaker meets Austrian Ambassador Georgia 17:21
Another crash takes place at F-1 Qualifying Session of Azerbaijan Grand Prix (PHOTO) Society 17:21
Azerbaijani National Platform of Eastern Partnership CSF appeals to int'l community Politics 17:21
Turkey boosts exports of defense products Turkey 17:01
Iran to increase housing loan Business 17:01
Uzbekneftegaz reveals prices of petrol supplied for exchange trading for May 31 – June 4 Oil&Gas 17:00
F-1 Qualifying Session of Azerbaijan Grand Prix records first crash (PHOTO) Society 16:44
Khudafarin dam on Iran-Azerbaijan border to be filled soon Oil&Gas 16:36
Azerbaijani FM meets with diplomats going abroad on rotation basis (PHOTO) Politics 16:32
Formula 1 Qualifying Session being held in Baku at Azerbaijan Grand Prix (PHOTO) Society 16:31
Armenia, contrary to international law, refuses to provide maps of mines - French senator Politics 15:52
Civilian casualties of landmines must be prevented - EU spokesperson Politics 15:51
UK to protect population before donating vaccines abroad - minister Europe 15:02
Delta Air Lines flight diverted to New Mexico after passenger tries to breach cockpit US 15:02
Azerbaijan boosts cotton exports Business 14:57
Baku hosts funeral ceremony for Azerbaijani martyr journalist (PHOTO) Society 14:55
Azerbaijan to lift restrictions for Russian and Turkish citizens traveling to country Azerbaijan 14:54
Winners of third practice session of F1 announced at Azerbaijan Grand Prix Azerbaijan 14:50
Georgia almost doubles imports of cars from Turkey Turkey 14:50
Armenia still engaged in terrorism, sabotage at state-level - Pakistani expert Politics 14:48
Release of Russian policeman who killed young Azerbaijani - flagrant violation of international law - Georgian expert Georgia 14:44
With fighting concluded, not single land mine in Karabakh should remain in ground - Jason Epstein Politics 14:43
Number coronavirus cases in Russia rises by 9,145 per day Russia 14:41
Red Bull Racing pilot crashes at F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 14:29
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 5 Society 14:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 14:28
Indian PM Modi addresses World Environment Day event; says Ethanol become priority to maintain healthy environment Other News 14:25
Farewell event held for Azerbaijan's AzTV operator who tragically died in Kalbajar (PHOTO) Society 14:18
Azerbaijani public appeals to Russian president on murder of 19-year-old Azerbaijani Politics 14:17
Azerbaijani journalists also showed courage in 2020 Karabakh war - president's assistant Politics 14:15
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan sign protocol on withdrawal of troops from border area Kyrgyzstan 14:02
Third practice session in F1 class kicks off in Baku within Azerbaijan Grand Prix (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 13:47
FIA Formula 2 First Race winners announced at Azerbaijan Grand Prix Azerbaijan 13:11
Death of Azerbaijani journalists in Kalbajar - tragic news in history of European press - Peter Tase Politics 12:50
Russian shipping company completes delivery of oversized cargo to Azerbaijan Transport 12:48
SOCAR says methanol plant project in Russia’s Vysotsk well advanced Oil&Gas 12:37
German low-cost carrier Eurowings launches regular flights in Georgia Transport 12:30
Azerbaijani public honoring memory of journalists killed in mine explosion in Kalbajar (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 12:30
Azerbaijan to supply hydrogen via Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 12:26
Georgia reveals data on COVID-19 cases for June 5 Georgia 12:13
F 2 sprint kicks off in Baku within Azerbaijan Grand Prix (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 12:09
Acting US Assistant Secretary of State to visit Georgia Georgia 12:00
Silence of int'l organizations encourages Armenia - editor-in-chief of Trend News Agency Politics 12:00
Number of industrial parks in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province increases Business 11:57
Azerbaijani president's assistant reminds int'l community about UN resoluton in response to tragedy in Kalbajar Politics 11:48
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11:40
Armenian authorities should share landmine maps to ensure that no other journalists become victims - Committee to Protect Journalists Politics 11:39
Important to have full exchange of information for effective demining of Azerbaijani territories - EU Special Representative Politics 11:38
Kazakhstan’s postal operator to buy spare parts via tender Tenders 11:15
Third stage of state share sale in Coca-Cola Bottlers Uzbekistan completes Uzbekistan 11:12
Georgia sees increase in hazelnuts export Business 11:12
Uzbekistan to raise minimum size of pensions and benefits Uzbekistan 11:07
Azerbaijani oil prices on rise Finance 11:06
Armenia committed crime against media Politics 11:03
Grain harvesting campaign begins in Turkmenistan Business 10:54
Kazakhstan, Poland resuming mutual air flights Transport 10:54
Turkmenistan reveals its GDP growth Finance 10:43
Armenia’s refusal to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan also affects Russia's peacekeeping mission in Karabakh - Russian expert Politics 10:43
Brazilian watchdog approves imports, use of Sputnik V Other News 10:21
Joint efforts needed to demine Azerbaijani liberated territories - member of European Parliament Politics 10:20
Int'l community, especially France must stop unbalanced policy in favor of Armenia - French senator Azerbaijan 10:14
Azerbaijan Republic Veterans Organization issues statement on death of journalists in Kalbajar district Politics 10:01
Iran's Shahid Hasheminejad Gas Refinery announced tender to buy antenna Tenders 09:46
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 5 Uzbekistan 09:45
Route of gas interconnector Greece-Bulgaria completely cleared Oil&Gas 09:34
Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region leads in cucumber export Uzbekistan 09:33
Landmines pose ongoing threat to civilians in Azerbaijani liberated territories - Human Rights Watch Politics 09:17
Georgian Embassy expresses condolences due to death of journalists in Kalbajar district Politics 09:15
Death of Azerbaijani journalists shows urgent need to demine areas - CoE’s Human Rights Commissioner Politics 09:15
Bodies of journalists killed by mine explosion in Kalbajar district delivered to Baku (PHOTO) Society 09:08
Int'l Campaign to Ban Mine Action comment on death of Azerbaijani journalists Politics 09:01
US Acting Assistant Secretary of State to visit Azerbaijan Politics 08:44
1 dead, 7 missing after gas outburst in central China's coal mine Other News 08:38
1,189 new COVID-19 cases recorded in last 24 hr Kazakhstan 08:12
Georgia, Ukraine to encourage ferry traffic through Black Sea ports Transport 07:59
Georgian PM meets Turkish Minister of Agriculture Georgia 07:46
Turkey reports 6,169 new COVID-19 cases, 5,276,468 in total Turkey 07:38
Serbia officially starts to produce Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Europe 06:42
Switzerland to issue COVID-19 certificates Europe 05:57
Facebook suspends Trump until 2023, shifts rules for world leaders World 04:55
Chile registers 8,273 new daily COVID-19 cases Other News 03:57
Turkey says discovers more natural gas reserves in Black Sea Turkey 02:58
UK records highest daily COVID-19 cases for over two months Europe 02:05
5.2-magnitude quake hits off east Indonesia Other News 01:12
Iran's auto market is in recession - Auto Dealer Union Business 00:21
Strengthening of Georgian lari is result of opening of economy - Economic Policy Committee Business 00:20
All news