KOICA Azerbaijan announces tender
The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Azerbaijan Office invites eligible bidders of being interest in an International Competitive Bid to provide “Tablet PC” for the “Project for Teachers’ Capacity Building and Establishment of Educational Information System for the Ministry of Education of The Republic of Azerbaijan”. The Project is implemented with the grant aid of the Government of the Republic of Korea.
Description of Bidding
- Bid Title: the provision of equipment for “Project for Teachers’ Capacity Building and Establishment of Educational Information System for the Ministry of Education of The Republic of Azerbaijan.
- Work scope: Provision and After-sales service for the equipment
- Project Site : Baku, Azerbaijan
- Address : Təhsil Sisteminin İnformasiyalaşdırılması İdarəsi, AZ1106, Azərbaycan, Bakı, Nərimanov, Azadlıq prospekti 909
- Employer : Korea International Cooperation Agency(KOICA) Azerbaijan Office
- Procurement, Inspection Period: by Nov 30, 2021
- Contract Period: 3 months from the day of the Contract
- Expected Budget: 355,208 AZN (VAT Excluded)
- Currency of Financial Proposal: AZN
Bid Type: General Competitive Bidding
Bid Procedures and Selection of Successful Bidder
- Bid Procedures:
- Step 1: Submission of the letter of interest
Distribution of Form of the letter of interest: Refer to the KOICA Azerbaijan Office’s website or contact the office
- Step 2: Submission of bidding documents and document for qualification assessment
- Step 3: Bid opening
- Step 4: Qualification assessment in the order of the lowest price above the lower limit of bid
- Step 5: Final decision on the winner
- Criteria for Successful Bidder: Lowest bidder who passes qualification assessment after the opening of the bid
- The lowest bidder, who submits lowest bid price above the lower limit (84.25%) without exceeding estimated price, and if it obtains the total point above 85 through the goods procurement qualification assessment, will be the successful bidder.
- Price proposal shall be equal or less than the ‘Estimated Price’ and shall be equal or more than the Lower limit (84.25%). Any bid which does not meet the above limitation may result in rejection of its bid
Qualifications of Bidders
- To qualify for participating this bidding, Bidders shall meet all of the following minimum criteria:
- Having submitted qualification documents to KOICA Azerbaijan office;
- Operating in the territory of Azerbaijan for more than three (3) years and not being prohibited from participating in goods procurement by the Azerbaijan government;
- A company that has no issue related to the tax payment or other financial obligation;
- Joint-venture is NOT allowed.
Language to be used for bidding: English
Schedule of Bid
|
No.
|
Activities
|
Schedule
|
Venue/
Remarks
|
1
|
Bidding announcement
|
Oct 11, 2021
|
KOICA Azerbaijan office
|
2
|
Question period
|
Oct 11-13, 2021
|
Only by e-mail
|
3
|
Answers for the questions
|
Oct 15, 2021
|
Only by e-mail
|
4
|
Submission of letter of Interest
|
15:00, Oct 18, 2021
|
KOICA Azerbaijan Office
|
5
|
Submission of
bid documents and document for qualification assessment
(Including A Bid Bond)
|
15:00, Oct 27, 2021
|
KOICA Azerbaijan office
|
6
|
Bid Opening
|
16:00, Oct 27 2021
|
KOICA Azerbaijan office
|
7
|
Qualification assessment in the order of lowest bidder
|
Oct 28-29, 2021
|
KOICA Azerbaijan Office
|
8
|
Selection of Successful bidder
|
15:00, Nov 1, 2021
|
By-email
Documents for Submission of letter of interest
- Form of Expression of Interest (Distribution of Form of the letter of interest: Refer to the KOICA Azerbaijan Office’s website or contact the office)
Bidding and qualification assessment (direct submission to KOICA Azerbaijan office)
- Confirmation letter to participate in the Bid
- A bid bond (Bank guarantee or safety insurance) of five percent (5%) of bid amount (355,208AZN, guarantee duration is over 30 days after deadline for submission of bidding documents and bid price)
- Expression of Interest
- Attach Power of Attorney to sign the bid documents, with notarization, ID, and proof of employment. Applicable in case of no attendance of Representatives.
- Form of BID
- Profile of bidder’s company, ID of the Representative of the Company
- Certificate for Business Registration
- Tax Clearance Certificate
- Price Proposal: Participant’s Proposed Bid Price including Bill of Quantities for goods procured (Sealed Document)
Notice: Any obligation regarding VAT tax will be contractor's responsibility.
- Documents for qualification assessment (with notarized English translation if in Azerbaijani)
- Proof of the completion of previous contracts (During last 5 years)
- Proof of official certificate on the list of goods and equipment delivered.
- Manufacturer’s Authorization Letter: the Bidder that does not manufacture to perform the contract, required to include with its bid, the Manufacturer’s Authorization Letter.
Bid Guarantee and refund
The bidders must provide a Bid Bond for bidding participation in an amount and form (five percent of bid amount (355,208 AZN)). In case successful bidder refuse to sign contract without convincing reason, bid bond will be refunded to KOICA.
Contact Information
KOICA Azerbaijan Office
Address: Chirag Plaza (4th Floor), Tbilisi Avenue 49/C, Baku, Azerbaijan, AZ 1065
Tel: +994-12-499-7214(~6)
Email: [email protected], [email protected],
General conditions of contract
- The Payment will be as follows: 100% payment after the completion of the contract.
- The unit of currency for the contract is AZN.
- Warranty: 1 year (Need Warranty Bond of 3% of the Contract amount).
- KOICA may request the change of the equipment if do not meet the specifications required, until obtain identical or better quality.
Others
- KOICA will not be responsible for any costs or expenses incurred by Bidders in connection with the preparation or delivery of bids.
- The Bidder is expected to examine all instructions, forms, terms and specifications in the bidding documents. Failure to furnish all information required by the bidding documents or submission of a bid not substantially responsive to the bidding documents in every respect shall be at the Bidder's risk and may result in the rejection of the bid.
- Detailed Information of Bid : The applicant can visit and find the information at the following websites;
- KOICA Azerbaijan Office Facebook
URL: https://www.facebook.com/koica.azerbaijan/
- KOICA Azerbaijan Office Website
URL: http://www.koica.go.kr/sites/aze_en/index.do