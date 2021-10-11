KOICA Azerbaijan announces tender

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Azerbaijan Office invites eligible bidders of being interest in an International Competitive Bid to provide “Tablet PC” for the “Project for Teachers’ Capacity Building and Establishment of Educational Information System for the Ministry of Education of The Republic of Azerbaijan”. The Project is implemented with the grant aid of the Government of the Republic of Korea.

Description of Bidding

Bid Title: the provision of equipment for “Project for Teachers’ Capacity Building and Establishment of Educational Information System for the Ministry of Education of The Republic of Azerbaijan.

Work scope: Provision and After-sales service for the equipment

Project Site : Baku, Azerbaijan

Address : Təhsil Sisteminin İnformasiyalaşdırılması İdarəsi, AZ1106, Azərbaycan, Bakı, Nərimanov, Azadlıq prospekti 909

Employer : Korea International Cooperation Agency(KOICA) Azerbaijan Office

Procurement, Inspection Period: by Nov 30, 2021

Contract Period: 3 months from the day of the Contract

Expected Budget: 355,208 AZN (VAT Excluded)

Currency of Financial Proposal: AZN

Bid Type: General Competitive Bidding

Bid Procedures and Selection of Successful Bidder

Bid Procedures:

Step 1: Submission of the letter of interest

Distribution of Form of the letter of interest: Refer to the KOICA Azerbaijan Office’s website or contact the office

Step 2: Submission of bidding documents and document for qualification assessment

Step 3: Bid opening

Step 4: Qualification assessment in the order of the lowest price above the lower limit of bid

Step 5: Final decision on the winner

Criteria for Successful Bidder: Lowest bidder who passes qualification assessment after the opening of the bid

The lowest bidder, who submits lowest bid price above the lower limit (84.25%) without exceeding estimated price, and if it obtains the total point above 85 through the goods procurement qualification assessment, will be the successful bidder.

Price proposal shall be equal or less than the ‘Estimated Price’ and shall be equal or more than the Lower limit (84.25%). Any bid which does not meet the above limitation may result in rejection of its bid

Qualifications of Bidders

To qualify for participating this bidding, Bidders shall meet all of the following minimum criteria:

Having submitted qualification documents to KOICA Azerbaijan office;

Operating in the territory of Azerbaijan for more than three (3) years and not being prohibited from participating in goods procurement by the Azerbaijan government;

A company that has no issue related to the tax payment or other financial obligation;

Joint-venture is NOT allowed.

Language to be used for bidding: English

Schedule of Bid

No. Activities Schedule Venue/ Remarks 1 Bidding announcement Oct 11, 2021 KOICA Azerbaijan office 2 Question period Oct 11-13, 2021 Only by e-mail 3 Answers for the questions Oct 15, 2021 Only by e-mail 4 Submission of letter of Interest 15:00, Oct 18, 2021 KOICA Azerbaijan Office 5 Submission of bid documents and document for qualification assessment (Including A Bid Bond) 15:00, Oct 27, 2021 KOICA Azerbaijan office 6 Bid Opening 16:00, Oct 27 2021 KOICA Azerbaijan office 7 Qualification assessment in the order of lowest bidder Oct 28-29, 2021 KOICA Azerbaijan Office 8 Selection of Successful bidder 15:00, Nov 1, 2021 By-email

Documents for Submission of letter of interest

Form of Expression of Interest (Distribution of Form of the letter of interest: Refer to the KOICA Azerbaijan Office’s website or contact the office)

Bidding and qualification assessment (direct submission to KOICA Azerbaijan office)

Confirmation letter to participate in the Bid

A bid bond (Bank guarantee or safety insurance) of five percent (5%) of bid amount (355,208AZN, guarantee duration is over 30 days after deadline for submission of bidding documents and bid price)

Expression of Interest

Attach Power of Attorney to sign the bid documents, with notarization, ID, and proof of employment. Applicable in case of no attendance of Representatives.

Form of BID

Profile of bidder’s company, ID of the Representative of the Company

Certificate for Business Registration

Tax Clearance Certificate

Price Proposal: Participant’s Proposed Bid Price including Bill of Quantities for goods procured (Sealed Document)

Notice: Any obligation regarding VAT tax will be contractor's responsibility.

Documents for qualification assessment (with notarized English translation if in Azerbaijani)

Proof of the completion of previous contracts (During last 5 years)

Proof of official certificate on the list of goods and equipment delivered.

Manufacturer’s Authorization Letter: the Bidder that does not manufacture to perform the contract, required to include with its bid, the Manufacturer’s Authorization Letter.

Bid Guarantee and refund

The bidders must provide a Bid Bond for bidding participation in an amount and form (five percent of bid amount (355,208 AZN)). In case successful bidder refuse to sign contract without convincing reason, bid bond will be refunded to KOICA.

Contact Information

KOICA Azerbaijan Office

Address: Chirag Plaza (4th Floor), Tbilisi Avenue 49/C, Baku, Azerbaijan, AZ 1065

Tel: +994-12-499-7214(~6)

Email: [email protected], [email protected],

[email protected]

General conditions of contract

The Payment will be as follows: 100% payment after the completion of the contract.

The unit of currency for the contract is AZN.

Warranty: 1 year (Need Warranty Bond of 3% of the Contract amount).

KOICA may request the change of the equipment if do not meet the specifications required, until obtain identical or better quality.

Others

KOICA will not be responsible for any costs or expenses incurred by Bidders in connection with the preparation or delivery of bids.

The Bidder is expected to examine all instructions, forms, terms and specifications in the bidding documents. Failure to furnish all information required by the bidding documents or submission of a bid not substantially responsive to the bidding documents in every respect shall be at the Bidder's risk and may result in the rejection of the bid.

Detailed Information of Bid : The applicant can visit and find the information at the following websites; KOICA Azerbaijan Office Facebook



URL: https://www.facebook.com/koica.azerbaijan/

KOICA Azerbaijan Office Website

URL: http://www.koica.go.kr/sites/aze_en/index.do