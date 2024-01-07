Central Bank of Azerbaijan wraps up purchase bids for fixed asset insurance services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has finalized a tender for the purchase of insurance services for fixed assets of the CBA, Trend reports.

According to the CBA, the decision of the procurement commission on the purchase of the service of insurance of fixed assets of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic on December 26, 2023, acknowledged PASHA Insurance OJSC as the winner.

"A corresponding contract was signed with the winning insurer," the CBA said.

