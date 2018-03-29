Azerbaijan to present tourism opportunities in Russia's Yekaterinburg

29 March 2018 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan will present its tourism opportunities at the 6th International Tourist Forum "Big Ural" in Russia's Yekaterinburg city, the Russian media reported.

The forum will be held on April 20-21. Azerbaijan will act as a partner of the event.

The forum participants will be able to discuss the development of the route to Azerbaijan for Russian tourists, the possibility of meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism and beach leisure in Azerbaijan.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani delegation will present the opportunities of the Naftalan resort (health resort with naphthalan healing oil), Shahdag Mountain Resort and others. Azerbaijan will offer travelers tours throughout Baku, Absheron peninsula, cities of the Great Silk Road and other places.

The Azerbaijani delegation will consist of representatives of travel companies, hotels and resorts.

The Big Ural annual international tourist forum is one of the biggest events in the tourism sector. Over 3,000 people from more than 28 regions of Russia and 13 different countries are expected to take part in the event.

The Ural Travel Market fair will be held within the forum. One can get acquainted with the works by Russian craftsmen, as well as find the most interesting routes for recreation and travel throughout Big Ural.

Azernews Newspaper
